Sioux Falls pulls out 2 close wins over Beavers in moved doubleheader

Mar. 31—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Bemidji State softball team struggled to get over the four-run hump in a doubleheader against Sioux Falls on Friday.

The Beavers lost the first game 6-4 before dropping the second 5-4. Molly Houts and Avery Amidon doubled in the second leg of the doubleheader, logging BSU's lone extra-base hits.

The Beavers' series against the Cougars was initially scheduled to be played in Bemidji before snow moved the games to Sioux Falls, S.D., on Friday.

Sioux Falls 6, Bemidji State 4

USF 101 022 0 — 6-10-1

BSU 000 400 0 — 4-7-1

WP: Duncan (7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Dolan (7 IP 10 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

Sioux Falls 5, Bemidji State 4

USF 002 120 0 — 5-4-1

BSU 100 001 2 — 4-10-0

WP: Petrick (7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

LP: Hastings (4.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)