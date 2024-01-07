Sioux Falls outlasts Bemidji State in low-scoring battle

Jan. 6—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Points were hard to come by on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Unfortunately for the Bemidji State women's basketball team, it had even more trouble scoring than its opponents from Sioux Falls. The Cougars managed 48 points to the Beavers' 34 in a low-scoring affair.

USF (6-7, 4-5 NSIC) held BSU (3-9, 0-8 NSIC) under nine points in three of the four quarters. The Cougars weren't exactly prolific scorers themselves, but a 16-point second quarter gave USF a decided edge over the Beavers, who produced only five points in that frame.

BSU performed well defensively, setting the single-game program record for blocked shots with 12. Ella Giorgi set the single-game individual record with eight blocks, also the highest individual total in the NSIC this season.

Sam Pogatchnik led Bemidji State with 12 points, followed by Alayna Suprenand with eight. Giorgi chipped in six, and Alyssa Hill added four.

Kami Wadsworth led Sioux Falls with 12 points as well. Brecli Honner contributed 11.

Sioux Falls 48, Bemidji State 34

BSU 7 5 13 9 — 34

USF 11 16 12 9 — 48

BEMIDJI STATE — Pogatchnik 12, Suprenand 8, Giorgi 6, Hill 4, Ganyo 2, Plasch 2. Totals: 13-49 FGs, 3-20 3-pt. FGs, 5-7 FTs.

SIOUX FALLS — Wadsworth 12, Honner 11, Minsaas 9, Brown 8, Swanson 5, Leenderts 2, Wroblewski 1. Totals: 17-56 FGs, 1-13 3-pt. FGs, 13-19 FTs.