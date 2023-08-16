Sioux Falls Christian offensive lineman Lincoln Semchenko ranked South Dakota's No.1 OL in 2025 class

Lincoln Semchenko adjusts helmet at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

It has been a whirlwind of a month for Sioux Falls Christian offensive lineman Lincoln Semchenko. He attended the North Dakota Flagship Camp and was ranked the top player at his position in his class in South Dakota by Prep Redzone.

Semchenko, who is entering his junior season, took a step back and a deep breath before reflecting on his recent accomplishment.

“I'm very blessed,” Semchenko said. “I'm thankful that I was rated the number one offensive lineman in my class, but I'm just working harder. Every time I see that or see something that happened good, I just kind of shy away and (while) I'm excited the moment I see it, I'm always trying to work hard and be the best. I'm trying to make a name for myself.”

Lincoln Semchenko tackles another player during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Chargers football senior Kade VanEgdom, who’s played two seasons with Semchenko, wasn’t taken aback by his teammates showing at the North Dakota Flagship Camp.

“I'm not surprised,” VanEgdom said before practice, Tuesday. "Lincoln is one of the best linemen in the state. He's improved greatly from his sophomore to junior year, and I expect big things out of him this upcoming season.”

With that No. 1 ranking has come increased recruiting attention. Since becoming the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2025 class, he’s posted graphics he’s received from South Dakota State and North Dakota State on Twitter.

Lincoln Semchenko talks to another player during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Sioux Falls Christian coach Jared Smith said Semchenko has actually grown a couple inches and gained muscle since being listed at 6-foot-3 inches, 273 pounds his sophomore season. Something else that sets Semchenko apart is that he plays to the whistle on every rep, Smith said.

“He’s a Division I player,” Smith said. “I know his work ethic in the past (so) I knew that that would see dividends in the future.”

At the end of each season, Smith meets with every player to discuss expectations and growth areas for the next season. In his meeting with Semchenko, he spoke about wanting him to step into a bigger leadership role. As a center, he had to lead the offensive line in some capacity last season, but with Semchenko being the only returning linesman for the Chargers this season, Smith wants him to help his teammates with form and be more vocal.

Still only entering his junior season, Semchenko admitted it’s kind of “weird” being viewed as a leader on this team given, he’s only been a starter for one year, but he’s already stepping up to the plate.

Sioux Falls Christian football players practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

In Monday’s film session, Smith said Semchenko took accountability for a lack of communication at the offensive line and promised the group he’d do better.

While he might be fresh to the leadership role, Semchenko said he’s had great mentors he could lean on in his first two years with the Chargers. He credits Mitchell Nelson and Tucker Kooiman with teaching him how to lead and for helping him realize no moment is too big for him.

“They just eased me into the moment like when I had to step onto the field right over there in Canton, they got me ready,” Semchenko said. “Nothing was too big. When I walked on the field against Canton last year, I didn't feel anything.”

Sioux Falls Christian will take on Canton in their season opener on Friday, Aug. 25.

