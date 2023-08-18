Sioux Falls Christian football looking to solidify offensive line and compete against the top teams in their class

A coach in a group huddle with other players during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Sioux Falls Christian Academy football coach Jared Smith boiled down how to be successful in South Dakota football to two key fundamentals: Establish the run on offense and stop it on defense.

And after one week of camp, Smith feels good about where they’re headed in accomplishing both so far.

“We're feeling good,” Smith said. “We have some skilled guys back and a lot of our defense back.”

The Chargers return two experienced rushers in senior Johnny Skyberg and junior Brayden Witte. Witte and Skyberg combined for 1500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

Jake Humpal (24) runs with a football during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

This year they’ll rely heavily on Witte to gain yardage from the backfield as they rotate Skyberg between slot receiver and the running back position. Having the versatility to get Skyberg the ball in different spots will help the Chargers look more dynamic offensively. Sioux Falls Christian will also start Lincoln Prince at starting quarterback.

On defense they return six starters including three linebackers, seniors Kade VanEgdom and Kaden Van Otterloo will be leaders at that position. They finished the 2022 season with 76 and 46 tackles respectively. Skyberg will also help sure up the secondary for the Chargers at the safety position alongside cornerback Cole Snyder.

The questions surrounding this team come at the offensive line, where they only have one returner: junior center Lincoln Semchenko. The Chargers are moving backup tight end Ross Sjaarda to play tackle and juniors Paul Hoekman and Williem Kattenberg will slot in at guard.

“It's nice to have our offensive line solidifying,” Smith said. “We lost four offensive linemen so to get those guys together to get them experience together, it's our big key.”

Players tackles each other during practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

With a week and a half until their game against Canton, Smith said the focus will be on cleaning things up, and getting their offensive line to gel.

“We've all been putting in a lot of work,” Skyberg said. “We've all been showing up, everyone's been getting here … I just feel like we're gonna be really good this year. I just think that's gonna show once we hit the regular season.”

The Chargers have high expectations for themselves. They expect to compete with the top teams in their class and hopefully, earn a chance to play for Class 11A state championship.

“Our expectations are always get to the dome,” VanEgdom said. “I feel that with all the bonding and all the stuff we do, coming together, it's just really going to work out.”

Sioux Falls Christian will take on Canton on Aug. 25 at Coplan Field.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls Christian football looking to solidify offensive line