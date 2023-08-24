Sioux Falls-area 11-player high school football power rankings: Brandon Valley No.1 ahead of season opener

Heading into the first week of a new football season for the 11A-11AAA classes, there are a lot of teams with high expectations in and around the Argus Leader’s coverage area.

But which 11-player team, regardless of class, has stood out the most heading into their respective season opener?

Based on multiple factors like the number of returning starters, expected performance this season, and state rankings, here are how all the local 11-player high school teams stack up against one another heading into the 2023 South Dakota high school football season.

These power rankings will be updated every two weeks.

1. Brandon Valley

Matthew Wilkinson (33) high fives Isaac Mitzel (62) at Brandon Valley High School in Brandon, South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Brandon Valley went 4-6 last season, but as we all know −this isn’t the same team they put out on the field last year. After missing an entire season, the Lynx return two all-state caliber players in offensive lineman Navarro Schunke and wide receiver Landon Dulaney.

They’re also one of the teams that returns the most starters in 11AAA in the Sioux Falls area. They bring back an experienced backfield on offense in seniors Micah Nelson and Del’Voun Spears-Witte and their starting quarterback Jack Thue already has starting varsity experience.

They bring immense size up front that will be tremendously difficult for anyone to deal with.

Brandon Valley takes on O’Gorman on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Dakota Bowl.

2. Lincoln

Assistant coaches helping the players with their drills during football practice at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday, August 7, 2023.

Lincoln is expected to be the best offensive team, and arguably the best team overall, in all of South Dakota. They return one of the most dynamic QB-WR duos in seniors Tate Schafer and Jack Smith, who are expected to power a high-octane Patriots offense.

On defense, Lincoln returns three experienced defensive backs who are expected to control the unit from the secondary in seniors Ryan Hirsch, Sawyer Tolk and Mason Bolkema.

The Patriots take on Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Howard Wood Field on Friday, Aug. 25.

3. Harrisburg

Head coach Brandon White watches players practice plays at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The Tigers return one of the best wide receiver rooms in the state. With seniors Tytan Tryon and Max Carlson, their new starting quarterback Sam Knuth can feel pretty comfortable letting the long bombs fly knowing his all-state receivers have a good shot to come down with it.

Defensively, they'll have an experienced secondary with safeties Jaxson Wolbrink, Coen Cook, and cornerback Logan O’Connor all returning for their senior seasons.

Harrisburg takes on Sioux Falls Jefferson in a state championship game rematch on Friday, Aug. 25.

4. Jefferson

Evan Haug lines up at the receiver position during a drill.

The defending state champs will only be returning five starters from a year ago, but they'll still bring championship pedigree and some elite talent. Their defense will be led by Wisconsin commit Thomas Heiberger, senior defensive back Dawson Sechser and senior defensive lineman Dashawn Rohlik. Even if they don’t return a lot of starters on defense, they’ll still have a lot of experience with more seniors being put in starting roles this season.

The offense returns two starters in junior Carson Hughes and senior Evan Haug, who will play on both sides of the ball this season. The team will also rely heavily on new starting quarterback Ethan Swenson to lead the offense.

Sioux Falls Jefferson takes on Sioux Harrisburg in a state championship game rematch on Friday, Aug. 25.

5. O'Gorman

Football players do lateral band walks during practice at O'Gorman High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

The Knights return skill players at key positions on offense, especially in the backfield. Seniors Maverick Jones and Ryland Satter will be a dynamic backfield duo, assuming their offensive line can make their blocking assignments.

O’Gorman will be starting senior Hayden Groos at quarterback this season after starting at safety last year. On defense, Groos will still be part of a talented secondary that includes fellow seniors Henry Theobald and Sam Marsh.

O’Gorman takes on Brandon Valley on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Dakota Bowl.

6. West Central

Assistant coach Barry Matthies talks to players before closing out practice at West Central High School in Hartford, South Dakota on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

The Trojans return six starters on offense, including USD commit Crew Heier at tight end, two running backs in Jesse Jost and Aiden Bartmann, senior wide receiver Layton Johnson, and two senior offensive linemen, Gavin Pischke and Ashton Engen.

They only return three starters on defense, but two of them are two of the best players in the state. Senior linebackers Chet Carda and Heier are expected to play a big role in helping the newer starters get acclimated on the defensive end.

The Trojans take on Custer on Saturday, Aug. 26.

7. Roosevelt

Roosevelt senior Jaxsen Grevengoed looks over to the sideline at Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The Rough Riders return serious talent in starters Jackson Brouwer, Jaxsen Grevengoed and Tayden Nave, who is poised to have a breakout season. They also return senior defensive lineman and tight end Jordan Cooper, senior offensive lineman and linebacker Connor Andree and senior offensive lineman and defensive end Nicholas Logue.

Depth will be a concern for Roosevelt and many of their starters will be expected to play both sides of the ball.

The Rough Riders take on Lincoln at Howard Wood Field on Friday, Aug. 25.

8. Sioux Falls Christian

Sioux Falls Christian football players practice at Sioux Falls Christian School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

This year the Chargers will rely heavily on their backfield to gain yardage, but they return two experienced backs who should be able to come through.

Sioux Falls Christian returns senior Johnny Skyberg and junior Brayden Witte. The duo combined for over 1,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

On defense, they return six starters including three linebackers. Seniors Kade VanEgdom and Kaden Van Otterloo will be leaders at that position. They finished the 2022 season with 76 and 46 tackles respectively.

The Chargers take on Canton on Friday, Aug. 25.

9. Washington

Washington football players practicing kicking a football at Washington High School in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Washington returns only eight total starters from a team that went 3-7 a year ago so they’ll likely experience some growing pains on Friday nights.

The Warriors return key pieces in junior quarterback Tommy Hoffman, and junior linebacker Dontai Smith, both of whom are now two-year starters, along with senior linebacker Mason Wilson.

On offense, Washington wants to focus on establishing their run game to limit turnovers and help open up their air attack.

Washington opens the season on Aug. 25 when they take on Rapid City Stevens.

10. Canton

Cain Wallner (72) puts on his helmet for another drill at Canton High School in Canton, South Dakota on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

The C-Hawks went 5-5 last season and lost in the first game of the playoffs, but the team returns key players at skill positions.

Their run game specifically should open things up for them as they return senior running back Canaan McCracken and shift junior Cain Wallner to running back as well. With those two in the backfield, they’ll have as imposing a group as anyone in 11A. They also return 6-foot-6 Matt Anderson at wide receiver and defensive back. His size and length will provide a great option in the air.

The C-Hawks defense may struggle to adjust early in the season, with former starting linebacker Beau Williams, defensive end Avery Herting and both starting corners from a season ago having moved on.

The C-Hawks kick off their season on Friday, Aug. 25 against the Sioux Falls Chargers.

11. Lennox

Lennox head coach Shawn Flanagan huddles players together during practice at Lennox High School in Lennox, South Dakota on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The Orioles finished 3-7 last season but have seen some key changes heading into the 2023 season, namely adding first-year head coach Shawn Flanagan, who’s bringing a fresh intensity and a new system to the team.

It could take a few weeks for their new, no-huddle offense to take shape, but the defense should be further along given the experience they return on that side of the ball.

Lennox opens their season against Chamberlain on Friday, Aug. 25.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

