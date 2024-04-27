Sione Vaki selected by Detroit in 4th round of NFL Draft

DETROIT (ABC4 Sports) – Sione Vaki left school a year early to enter the NFL Draft, and on Saturday, his NFL dreams were realized.

Vaki was selected in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions. He was the 132nd overall pick in the draft.

The Lions traded up in the fourth round to draft Vaki, giving up fifth and sixth round picks this year, and a fourth round selection in 2025.

Vaki burst on the scene in 2023 on both offense and defense. Vaki started all 12 games at safety, recording 51 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and one interception.

But Vaki made national headlines when he filled in at running back when the Utes were decimated with injuries. Vaki totaled 520 yards rushing and receiving, and scored five touchdowns.

His biggest offensive game came against Cal, when he rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns.

While most teams viewed Vaki as a safety, the Lions apparently want to utilize his running back skills as well.

Vaki is the third Utah player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, joining Cole Bishop and Jonah Elliss.

