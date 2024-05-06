Sione Tuipulotu's brother Mosese joins Edinburgh

[Getty Images]

Edinburgh have announced the signing of Waratahs centre Mosese Tuipulotu - the younger brother of Scotland star Sione - on a two-year deal, subject to visa and medical clearance.

Equally capable at either inside or outside centre, the 23-year-old turned down a move to Glasgow last year after talks with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend.

However, he appears to have now turned his back on wearing the green and gold of Australia, and will move to the Scottish capital this summer.

First named in the Waratahs squad in 2022, he has made just seven appearances for the New South Wales side over the last two Super Rugby seasons.

“I’m really excited to make the move over to Edinburgh in the coming months," Tuipulotu told Edinburgh's website. "I’m itching to get over there and experience something different to what I’ve grown up with.

“I’ve been speaking to my brother [Sione] quite a bit and there’s a few boys in Sydney that have been over to Edinburgh. I’ve watched a few games from the URC and it’s an exciting competition so I’m really keen to get amongst it.

“I’ve actually never played against my brother and the derby between Edinburgh and Glasgow looks like a pretty cool fixture to be a part of.

“If I do happen to get the opportunity to play in it, I’m sure it’ll be a special moment with Sione on the other side. I’ll look to expose him."