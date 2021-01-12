The Steelers wide receivers keep talking, but the Browns seem to be taking it in stride.

In a Monday social-media video, Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool said that even though the Steelers took a bad loss, the Browns “are gonna get clapped next week” playing the Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki — who had a fourth-quarter interception in Sunday’s win — brushed aside Claypool’s jab during an interview on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

“It’s really just funny. He’s salty with the loss. You can hear it in his voice. We don’t really dwell, put too much time about it,” TakiTaki said, via Keith Britton of the station. “Obviously, we got the win, so we got the last laugh … leave it at that.”

The Browns clearly used JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s “the Browns is the Browns” comment from last week as extra motivation for the wild-card round. We’ll see if Claypool’s words continue to galvanize the team as Pittsburgh watches the divisional round on television like the rest of us.

Sione Takitaki: Chase Claypool is just salty about losing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk