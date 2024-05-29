Sion James transfers to Duke after withdrawing from 2024 NBA draft

Former Tulane guard Sion James has reportedly withdrawn from the 2024 NBA draft and will transfer to Duke, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

James declared for the draft on April 9 while maintaining his final year of college eligibility. He participated in predraft workouts with the Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies before opting to pull his name from consideration.

The four-star prospect also entered the transfer portal last month after four years with the Green Wave and was the No. 65 overall player and 11th-ranked shooting guard on the market, according to 247Sports. He signed with the Blue Devils on May 13.

Source: Sion James has officially withdrawn from the 2024 NBA Draft and will play for Duke next season. Transfer from Tulane. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2024

James averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals on 38.1% shooting from 3-point range. He registered six 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds on March 14 in a loss to North Texas in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The 21-year-old emerged as a vocal leader and a workhorse on the court, ranking 13th in the country in minutes per game (36.7). He will provide the Blue Devils with some veteran experience and leadership, traits that were commended by head coach Jon Scheyer.

The Blue Devils have the top-ranked class in 2024, led by top-25 prospects Cooper Flagg (No. 1), Khaman Maluach (No. 4) and Isaiah Evans (No. 13). They also add Cameron Sheffield (Rice), Mason Gillis (Purdue) and Maliq Brown (Syracuse) via the transfer portal.

