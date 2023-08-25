Sinton football honors late coach Tom Allen with helmet decal

The Sinton football team took the field Friday for their season opener against Beeville honoring former head coach Tom Allen, who died this year after a battle with multiple systems atrophy.

Head coach and athletic director Michael Troutman posted on his Facebook account the Pirates would honor Allen this season with a 'TA' decal on the back of their helmets.

"It is with great respect that we honor a man and a coach that changed lives and made a meaningful impact with Sinton Pirate Football," Troutman said in the post.

Allen led the Sinton football program and athletic department for 12 seasons, before stepping aside from his post due to his illness.

