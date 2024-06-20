Sinner needs three sets to reach Halle quarter-finals

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner plays a backhand during his men's singles round of 16 match against Hungarian tennis player Fabian Marozsan in the Halle Tennis Open. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Top seed Jannik Sinner reached the quarter-finals at the Halle ATP grass event in Germany on Thursday but only after a big battle with Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

The Italian won 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3. He pulled away in the decider, taking a 5-1 lead before losing serve and then recovering.

The Australian Open champion and world number one will face Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff or Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday.

Hubert Hurkacz also made it through to the quarter-finals. The Pole, who won the German grass court tournament in 2022, beat Australian qualifier James Duckworth 7-6 (7-3), 6-4. Hurkacz served 17 aces in the process.

As well as Struff against Tsitsipas later, Italy's Matteo Berrettini faces American Marco Giron.

German number one Alexander Zverev is already in the quarter-finals after beating Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday.

