Sinner beats Hurkacz for first career title on grass in Halle

The winner Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner holds his trophy at the award ceremony after winning the men's singles final tennis match against Polish tennis player Hubert Hurkacz in the Halle tennis open Friso Gentsch/dpa

Jannik Sinner has won his first tournament since becoming world number one in men's tennis a fortnight ago, the Halle grass court event 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-2) over Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday.

Sinner saved a set point in the first set tie-break before prevailing in 1 hour 49 minutes on first match point against former Wimbledon semi-finalist and his Halle doubles partner Hurkacz.

”It means a lot. It was a tough match against Hubi,” Sinner said. “I knew I had to serve really well and you play only a couple of really important points throughout the whole set," Sinner said after the final which featured no break of serve.

I’m very happy about this tournament because the first time on grass court, it's a good feeling."

Sinner won his first career title on the surface and now has titles for the year.

Sinner became the first Italian man to reach world number one two weeks ago after the Frennch Open, dethroning Novak Djokovic.

Halle is a major tune-up event for Wimbledon which starts on July 1 and where Australian Open champion Sinner will be a serious contender again.

"I'm just looking forward to it. Last year I made semis, I played some good tennis. So let's see what's coming this year,” Sinner said.

“I’m more confident for sure. And on this surface, obviously the grass it might be a bit different from here and Wimbledon. But I have one week now to prepare it so hopefully it's going to be a good tournament.”