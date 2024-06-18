Sinner battles into last 16 on Halle grass
World number one Jannik Sinner reached the last 16 at the ATP tounament in Halle, Germany after a three-set win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Italian had to come from behind to win 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours 22 minutes.
The Australian Open champion sealed victory on his first match-point and next faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.
Halle functions as a warm-up for Wimbledon, with the grass grand slam beginning on July 1.
Sinner's best performance at the All England Club was reaching the semi-finals last year.
Fourth seed Andrey Rublev continued his patchy form with a straight sets loss to American Marcos Giron.
Germany's Alexander Zverev is in action later in Halle against compatriot Oscar Otte.