Sinner battles into last 16 on Halle grass

Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner in action against Dutch tennis player Tallon Griekspoor during their men's first round tennis match during the Halle Open. Claus Bergmann/dpa

World number one Jannik Sinner reached the last 16 at the ATP tounament in Halle, Germany after a three-set win over Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Italian had to come from behind to win 6-7 (8-10), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours 22 minutes.

The Australian Open champion sealed victory on his first match-point and next faces Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Halle functions as a warm-up for Wimbledon, with the grass grand slam beginning on July 1.

Sinner's best performance at the All England Club was reaching the semi-finals last year.

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev continued his patchy form with a straight sets loss to American Marcos Giron.

Germany's Alexander Zverev is in action later in Halle against compatriot Oscar Otte.

