Single-game tickets on sale for Florence Flamingos

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Single-game tickets for the Florence Flamingos officially went on sale Friday morning.

The Flamingos, whose 2024 season starts in a month, have 27 home games this season, highlighted by 10 fully-immersive theme nights. Some of the theme nights include Margaritaville (presented by Carolina Bank), Star Wars Night, Sprit of Florence with fireworks and Christmas in July.

“We love when we get to finally put these tickets live,” Team President Mitchell Lister said in a news release. “Less than four weeks until opening day, it’s like single game launch day starts the final countdown.”

Single-game tickets start at $14. To purchase them, click here. To purchase the team’s all-you-can-eat 5-and-10 game plans, click here.

