Single-game Ohio State football tickets now on sale

If you’ve been waiting for the chance to purchase single game Ohio State football tickets, now is your time. That’s because anyone can now take a stab at nabbing tickets online through the Ticketmaster by clicking on the promotion shared on the Ohio State Buckeyes official X page.

All total, there are eight chances to see OSU play this fall in the ‘Shoe. The Buckeyes will play host to Akron, Western Michigan, and Marshall as a part of the nonconference slate, and will welcome Iowa, Nebraska, Purdue, Indiana, and Michigan in Big Ten home contests.

We would implore you to act now because with what’s expected from this team this fall, any tickets remaining will most likely be gobbled up as the season draws nigh, especially against the better opponents.

🫵 get a 🎟️, 🫵 get a 🎟️, 🫵 get a 🎟️…

SINGLE GAME 🏈 TICKETS ON SALE NOW‼️

8 chances to see @OhioStateFB in #TheShoe this fall 🏟️ — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) June 21, 2024

