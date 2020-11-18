Single-game highs of the FCS fall season

(Stats Perform) - Many FCS players have posted big individual performances with the chance for more as the fall season winds down in the next month.

Who's posted the biggest games?

Following are single-game highs among FCS players:

RUSHING

Yards - Jaquarion Turner, Stephen F. Austin: 208 vs. Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7)

Carries - Alonzo Booth, Eastern Kentucky: 33 vs. Central Arkansas (Nov. 14)

Touchdowns - 2, shared nine times

Longest Rush - C.J. Evans, Austin Peay: 75 vs. Central Arkansas (Aug. 29)

PASSING

Yards - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist: 567 vs. Texas Tech (Sept. 12)

Completions - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist: 39 vs. North Texas (Sept. 5)

Attempts - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist: 62 vs. North Texas (Sept. 5)

Touchdowns - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist: 5 vs. Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas, 5 vs. Missouri Western (Oct. 31

Percentage (15 or more completions) - Isaiah Velez, Eastern Kentucky: 78.9 (15-of-19) vs. Central Arkansas (Nov. 14)

Efficiency - Breylin Smith, Central Arkansas: 249.0 vs. Missouri Western (Oct. 31)

Longest Completion - Parker McKinney, Eastern Kentucky: 90 vs. Troy (Oct. 17); Trae Self, Stephen F. Austin: 90 vs. Angelo State (Oct. 17)

RECEIVING

Receptions - Jerreth Sterns, Houston Baptist: 14 vs. Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26)

Yards - Josh Sterns, Houston Baptist: 209 vs. Texas Tech (Sept. 12)

Touchdowns - Jacquez Jones, Eastern Kentucky: 3 vs. The Citadel (Sept. 26); Jerreth Sterns, Houston Baptist: 3 vs. Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26); Lujuan Winningham, Central Arkansas: 3 vs. Arkansas State (Oct. 10)

Longest Reception - Keyion Dixon, Eastern Kentucky: 90 vs. Troy (Oct. 17); Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin: 90 vs. Angelo State (Oct. 17)

OFFENSE

All-Purpose Yards - Xavier Gipson, Stephen F. Austin: 235 vs. Angelo State (Oct. 17)

Scrimmage Yards - Jaquarion Turner, Stephen F. Austin: 217 vs. Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 7)

Total Offensive Yards - Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist: 560 vs. Texas Tech (Sept. 12)

DEFENSE

Tackles - Lance Wise, Mercer: 20 vs. Abilene Christian (Oct. 31)

Tackles for Loss - Blake Parzych, Southern Illinois: 5 vs. Southeast Missouri (Oct. 30)

Sacks - Logan Jessup, Central Arkansas: 3½ vs. Missouri State (Oct. 17)

Interceptions - Cameron Godfrey, Central Arkansas: 2 vs. Missouri State (Oct. 17); Bruce Harmon, Stephen F. Austin: 2 vs. Abilene Christian (Oct. 24)

Longest Interception Return - Delon Smith, Houston Baptist: 45 vs. Louisiana Tech (Sept. 26)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punt Return Yards - Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas: 83 vs. Missouri State (Sept. 26)

Longest Punt Return - Tyler Hudson, Central Arkansas: 57 vs. Missouri State (Sept. 26); Cameron Godfrey, Central Arkansas: 57 vs. Missouri State (Oct. 17)

Kickoff Return Yards - Cameron Myers, Central Arkansas: 152 vs. Eastern Kentucky (Nov. 14)

Longest Kickoff Return - Deondre Johnson, Mercer: 100 vs. Jacksonville State (Oct. 10)

Kicking Points - Chris Campos, Stephen F. Austin: 16 vs. Western Colorado (Oct. 31)

Field Goals - Hayden Ray, Central Arkansas: 4 vs. Missouri State (Oct. 17); Alen Karajic, Jacksonville State: 4 vs. FIU (Oct. 23)

Longest Field Goal - Gino Garcia, Houston Baptist: 50 vs. North Texas (Sept. 5)

Punting Average - Preston Knight, Jacksonville State: 49.2 vs. Florida State (Oct. 3)

Longest Punt - Grant Burkett, Missouri State: 75 vs. Central Arkansas (Oct. 17)