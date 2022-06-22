Single Football Fans Could Face Seven Years in Jail for Having Sex During the Qatar World Cup

Qatar has just announced that it will be enforcing a sex ban ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, meaning one-night stands could face seven years behind bars if convicted.

According to the Daily Star, there have been reports of fans with different surnames being held from booking and sharing the same room. The World Cup is notorious for its drinking and party culture after matches, however, that won't be the case in Qatar. "With very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans." said a source.

A police source added, "Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stands at this tournament."

"There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison. There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year's World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared."

The country prohibits anyone from having sex outside of marriage, and World Cup fans are by no means exempt from this. Qatar also has a strict no drinking in public law; moreover, the country prohibits anyone from being publicly intoxicated. Public affection between men and women is also a crime, and one is not to wear excessively revealing clothing in public.

FIFA has stated that "all are welcome" at the upcoming tournament, however, there have been growing speculations that might not necessarily be the case with the tough regulations. Nasser al-Khater, the chief executive of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar, shared, "The safety and security of every fan is of the utmost importance to us."

