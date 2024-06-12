Singing cowboy Garrett Talamantes returns to THSRA Finals at Taylor County Expo Center

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Competitors at the Texas High School Rodeo Association (THSRA) Finals showcase their talents in the competition, and one contestant’s arguably strongest talent is his voice.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Texas High School Rodeo Finals at the Taylor County Expo Center

Garrett Talamantes has been competing in the THSRA Finals for the past four years, earning him a spot as the Student President for the association. It’s a role the young man takes on proudly as he helps the organization in a multitude of ways throughout the year.

“The Texas High School Rodeo Association is for the kids. That’s their entire goal. Our association has given out over $150,000 to our student athletes,” Garrett said. “All of us are required to keep a high GPA and a good citizenship, and so that, all in all, is just an incentive from the organization for our student athletes being the best that they can be.”

This year, Garrett’s role in the finals is more than just a competitor. He utilizes his musical talent as a singer and songwriter for organization functions such as sponsor concerts, student get togethers, and sings the National Anthem for the grand entries. Garrett has several original works of his own that are featured on apps such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube where his hit song 8 Seconds has close to 200,000 views, but his musical talent lends itself to several genres.

The return of the singing cowboy: High school rodeo finalist releases new music

“Of course, I play mainly country, but I’ll do anything from 70s-80s rock. I do play a little bit of Tejano, some Spanish, Vicente Fernandez, all that stuff. So, I like to keep it all around the board. I also throw in some Frank Sinatra in there as well,” added Garrett.

The Carrizo Springs cowboy recently graduated as salutatorian of his high school class and plans on continuing with his rodeo and music career in College Station where he will be attending Texas A&M University this fall.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.