Singapore Grand Prix live: Latest updates from the F1 World Championship

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing takes an ice bath prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

12:47 PM BST

Anthem time

Follows a minute’s silence for Morocco earthquake.

12:44 PM BST

Liam Lawson

“I am as ready as I cna be. I’d love to have done a few more GPs before this but I will do my best.”

12:42 PM BST

Alex Albon

“It is so hot here. I suppose I am more aclimatised than most.”

12:41 PM BST

Brundle pushing his way through the crowd

“I don’t want to trip over a car. I always check left and right in the pit lane.”

He then starts talking to Oscar Piastri but starts shouting “Esteban! Esteban! I was hoping to keep Oscar but he’s gone off.”

12:38 PM BST

Christian Horner

“I wish I could tell you [why things seem to be difficult with the car]. That’s the same car that has won races. Nothing’s changed.

12:36 PM BST

Martin Brundle

is now in the grid. He’s explaining how Max Verstappen is on the better side of the grid, the right. He’s not in this car.

New car? Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

12:29 PM BST

Alex Albon

doing a piece with Sky Sports where he eats in the Singapore food market.

“When I was young I wanted to be in everyone’s good books, fit in with the team. (With Williams) we have had a good run and it’s gone better than expected. Monza was more about execution, it was rewarding.”

“I hate taking myself too seriously. I am a family person.”

12:26 PM BST

Nice piece on Sky with Liam Lawson

“I feel like qualifying slipped away from us, especially at the end. We didn’t quite extract and maximise Q3. Obviously we made a big improvement but still more to come.”

Seems to be a young man who is going places.

11:48 AM BST

Carlos Sainz

“this is the highest heart rate of the season, it is really bumpy. I drink and take on caffeine and electrolytes”.

11:38 AM BST

Max Verstappen

“It is going to be a long evening for us. It is hard to pass here. The car is not working well at the moment.”

11:27 AM BST

Singapore Grand Prix preview

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team.

But Aston Martin said the significant damage sustained to Stroll’s machine, in addition to the 24-year-old still being “sore” from the high-speed shunt, means he will be sidelined from the race.

A statement from the British team read: “Following Lance’s crash in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening’s race.

“The team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix (on September 24).”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: “The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident - however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”

Stroll was 20th and last at the time of his crash. Fernando Alonso qualified seventh in the other Aston Martin.