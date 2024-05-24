Sinard, Wagner shine for for Stone at state

May 23—James Pritt, who has been a head track and field coach at several different high schools over his career, knows success breeds success. So, the growth of your program is directly related to what happens on the track.

Last year was Pritt's first season with Stone Memorial and he answered the call for the Panthers by taking several athletes to the state championship.

This season, Pritt and Stone Memorial were back in Murfreesboro to battle the state's best in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association State Championship.

"It was a really good day for us," said Pritt. "Just like sectionals, our kids performed better than where they were seeded."

Nathan Wagner highlighted the Panthers' effort in the state championship. He blistered the 800 meters with a time of 1 minute, 57 seconds, good enough for second place.

"Right at the start of the race," Pritt said, "he got a good spot right on the hip of the lead guy. He ran well and, was hoping to catch him on the kick on the last lap.

"In the 800 meters, you want to run the first lap around 90% of your personal best time. If your personal record in the 800 is 52 seconds, then your time on the first lap should be around 5 or 6 seconds slower. You then have a goal to reach on the second lap."

Stone was well-represented in the field events, too. Trevor Sinard finished third in the shot put with a toss of 47 feet, 7 inches. In addition to that, he also finished fourth in the discus. He threw 153 feet, 8 inches.

"Trevor can normally throw around 48 or 49 feet in the shot. He believes he can reach the 50-feet mark," Pritt said. "I think he was fifth or sixth until the very last throw.

"Truthfully, Trevor did better than expected and I think he was very happy with how he performed in the state."

Pritt said Sinard's effort in the discus should be considered even more amazing by the talent of the field he was competing against in Murfreesboro.

"I thought he did really well in the discus. I was hoping he would get around the 156 mark," Pritt said. "He went in feeling strong, and he was only 6 or 7 feet away from the leader.

"Overall, the kids did really well, and I am so proud of them."