Sin bins to be used in across Welsh grassroots football in 2024-25

Sin-bins will be used in grassroots football in Wales from the 2024-25 season, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) has confirmed.

The temporary dismissals aim to improve respect shown towards match officials.

Players guilty of a dissent will be shown a yellow card and required to leave the pitch for a minimum of 10 minutes.

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said respecting and supporting officials "is key to growing our game".

He added: "Introducing temporary dismissals is a significant step on our journey to making football the most inclusive, accessible and successful sport in Cymru.

"That means creating safe and enjoyable environments for all participants in football, including match officials."

Temporary dismissals have been approved after a successful trial of nearly 1,300 games across six grassroots football competitions throughout Wales this season.

Trial findings showed the frequency of dissent cautions for players reduced by 34% compared to the previous season.

Instances of red cards for offensive, insulting or abusive language also fell by 32%.

In August 2023, an FAW survey revealed one in four match officials in Wales have suffered physical abuse while officiating.

Of the 282 respondents to the FAW survey, 88% said they had been verbally abused.

World Cup referee Cheryl Foster previously told BBC Sport Wales: "It (abuse) has got to be managed, it's got to be dealt with better."

"It's really important that we make sure it's all cleaned up and people respect the referee on the pitch."

Temporary dismissals will not apply to any national competitions.

Sanctions for all offences other than dissent by on-field players will remain unchanged.