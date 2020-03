Watch Clemson Tigers defender Isaiah Simmons take on Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott, New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Michael Thomas and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the 40-yard dash in these Simulcams.

