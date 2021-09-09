Simulation of 2021 season projects disaster for Cardinals, Seahawks

The NFC West is believed to be the best division in the NFL in 2021. Every team has the talent to be a playoff contender. Most expect a very competitive division in which as many as three teams, or even four with the addition of a third wild-card team, could make the postseason.

However, things do not go well for three of the teams in a single simulation of the season done by ESPN.

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites to win the division and many (including yours truly) believe they are a favorite to win the NFC. In this simulation, the Rams only finish 9-8.

But what stands out is how bad the season goes for both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals begin the season 1-4, including a loss to rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seattle starts the season 0-5.

After nine weeks, the Cardinals are not much better at 2-7, but the Seahawks are still winless at 0-8.

Through Week 12, the Cardinals are 3-8 and the Seahawks are 1-10.

In the end, the Cardinals finish the year 6-11 but aren’t in last place in the division. The Seahawks are 5-12.

This is certainly about as bad as things could go for both teams. In fact, it is absurdly bad.

It would be the first time since 2017 and only the second time in Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s career they miss the postseason. It would be his first losing season. If the Cardinals end up that bad, there will have been some significant injuries and it would certainly lead to an overhaul of the team’s roster and leadership.

Being just a single simulation, it feels too outside of reality to happen, but it certainly gives you reason to stop and think.

List

QB Kyler Murray among Cardinals' 9 captains for 2021

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



