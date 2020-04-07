We simulated the 2020 Masters using advanced data—here is our prediction unlike any other*

You may not realize this, since time as we understand it has ceased to exist and many of us have become involuntary shut-ins, but this week was supposed to be Masters Week. In two days, the golf world would have bowed its metaphorical head in reverence as the first tee shots were struck at Augusta National, and a collective sense of serenity and anticipation, somehow co-existing, would have brightened our days.

Instead? Well...you know. This.

Though we do have some good news this week with the Masters rescheduled for November, we're still left to wonder: Who would've won the year's first major if it had, in fact, taken place in April? Golf Digest is bringing you a simulated version, the Mock 2020 Masters, a.k.a. “A Simulation Unlike Any Other,” to answer that question in the most precise way possible. Though a prediction of what would've happened this week in Augusta can’t truly be a substitute—the only thing we have in common with the actual Masters is a total absence of squirrels—why not have some fun?

Plus, this is no ordinary simulation. To make things as lifelike as possible, we’ve brought in data scientist and fantasy-sports luminary Rick Gehman, founder of DFS On Demand and the RickRunGood YouTube Channel and co-host of the First Cut Podcast. Along with these bona fides, Rick is a verified Mad Statistical Genius. Using what I can only assume is some kind of 10-story supercomputer that runs on enriched plutonium, he is "capable" of running a simulation in the same way that Einstein was "capable" of doing some physics.

Here’s Rick’s actual methodology, near as I understand it: He simulates every hole 1,000 times for each golfer, creating a hole-by-hole score for every single player in the (simulated) field for every single round, inputting data that includes long-term form, short-term form, scoring rates for holes of every length, and specific history at Augusta National. He then incorporates a random number generator to create some variety, and even includes a cut with the top 50 and ties, and anyone inside of 10 of the lead.

When you consider the dizzying amount of information that goes into this, the only conclusion to draw is that the Gehman Simulation is better than real life, and that we don’t need actual golf anymore. (That’s a joke, but seriously, it’s very good...even if the words "Gehman Simulation" sound like a terrifying death experiment in a sci-fi film.)

And now that your head is reeling, let’s see how Day 1 of the 2020 Mock Masters played out. The results will be played out over the next four days, before we crown a champion to this data-driven Masters. Here’s your leaderboard after the conclusion of the first round:

As Digest’s Stephen Hennessey aptly described it, that leaderboard is “juicy.” Tiger and Rory in the top five? Red hot world-beater Sungjae Im lurking four shots back? The Wood Brothers, Land and Fleet, at two under? Jordan Spieth mixing it up at one under? VIJAY SINGH IN THE TOP TEN?? I like Cantlay in the lead, too. I sat next to his family in a shuttle from an Australian hotel to Royal Melbourne during the Presidents Cup, and while I didn’t speak to them, I feel there’s a connection between us now. In all seriousness, Cantlay is one of the most talented players in the world, and had a top 10 at last year's Masters, which has a tendency to portend success.

One request for our readers: You must swear a solemn oath that if Rory ends up winning, you won’t show this article to him. It would feel more than a little cruel to tell the man desperately chasing a green jacket that he won a simulated version the year the tournament wasn’t held.

The leader board is a blast on its own, but the real fun of the Gehman Simulation is looking at the hole-by-hole breakdown. A few things to note:

• Tiger shot 68 despite a double bogey on the par-3 16th, which almost surely means he went in the water. I'd like to imagine Tiger teed off late in the day, and when he came back and birdied 17 and 18 to move into a tie with Rory for third place, the patrons went absolutely bananas as dusk fell. Also worth noting that Tiger led the field with eight birdies, just edging out Cantlay’s seven. And Tiger's 68 ties his best opening round ever at Augusta.

• Rory’s 68 came despite zero birdies on the par 5s. If there’s such a thing as a disappointing 68, this it. He’ll leave feeling like he should have been at least tied for the lead based on how he played the other holes, and folks … (puts on pundit cap) …you have to wonder if the missed opportunities will weigh on him heading into Round 2.

2019 Masters - Round One (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

• Patrick Cantlay's opening 66 would have been his second-best career round at Augusta. His third round 64 in '19 was critical to his T-9.

• Fred Couples, seemingly preparing to briefly sniff the top five on the weekend as per annual tradition, opened with an even-par 72.

• At the bottom of the leader board, there are a few of the usual suspects—Larry Mize, Sandy Lyle, Olazabal, and some ams—but it’s a major disappointment for the likes of Matthew Fitzpatrick (eight bogeys and a double on the way to 80) and Billy Horschel (four doubles on the day).

• There were no eagles on 13 all day, and the only eagle on 8 belonged to Ian Poulter … a bright spot in an otherwise rough day that ended in a 75. Hideki Matsuyama had the only eagle on two. Dylan Frittelli, Kevin Na and Patrick Reed had eagles on 15, but Reed in particular had to feel disappointed after his opening 74.

• The good news for anyone who struggled, Gehman tells me, is that "going low on Thursday is not a prerequisite for winning.The last ten winners have averaged 68.8 on Thursday. If you go back to the start of the "Tiger Woods era" in 1997, the 23 winners have averaged 69.8 in their opening rounds.

• Charley Hoffman is not in this field, but in my head canon, he qualified the week before by winning the Valero Texas Open, and shot 65 for a one-shot lead in the opening round. This message is specifically NOT approved by Rick Gehman … I’m going rogue, and I believe I’m right.

• Speaking of Hoffman types, the only way a time traveler from the past would know this leader board wasn’t real, if you showed it to him with no other context, is that Marc Leishman shot an opening-round 77.

• Jordan Spieth made par on 12. We’ll be keeping a close eye here as the week progresses. It’s tough to say whether Rick’s model accounts for extreme demons on a given hole.

2016 Masters - Jordan Spieth - Final Round (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

• Where is Brooks Koepka, you ask? Well, the man who’s never met a major he doesn’t love started his Masters with a double bogey on No. 1 and stumbled to a 75. If he can’t right the ship tomorrow, it will be the first major cut he’s missed since the 2013 Open Championship.

• The sneaky impressive round of the day goes to Tyrrell Hatton, who shot 71 despite still being hungover from his Bay Hill victory.

• Nobody in the field made triple bogey or worse on any hole. Excellent damage control.

• The record for fewest pars belongs to Andy Ogletree, the U.S. Amateur champion, who had only six pars on the round. The fact that he distinguished himself is the good news. The bad news? Of the remaining 12 holes, 11 were bogeys.

• Max Homa finished with a spirited 74, a real gutty performance that could have been much better if not for some terrible luck. Am I spinning his round more positively than it deserves so that somebody sends this to him and he tweets it out? Maybe. Max, please be kind to digital media in these strange times.

Since this is not real, and there’s no reason to be neutral, I’m pulling for Mock Sungjae.

That’s all for Round 1, but we’re just getting started. The Gehman Simulation is so good it’s almost like being at Augusta … and as a bonus, there’s no pimento cheese in sight. See you tomorrow.

