Simu Liu Throws Superheroic First Pitch At San Francisco Giants Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Simu Liu didn’t save all his moves for the Marvel box-office hit “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .”
The star spared some superhero acrobatics to throw out a memorable ceremonial first pitch before the Giants-Dodgers game on Sunday in San Francisco.
Liu threw a strike and leaped into a backflip.
How about that for a first pitch? 😱 pic.twitter.com/Pe6aG2VBhh
— SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) September 5, 2021
Liu said previously that he performed a backflip plus “Black Widow”-style pose in his “Shang-Chi” audition.
That pitch was like 500% faster in my head 😜 GO GIANTS! @shangchihttps://t.co/lhLXvVQzTD
— Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 5, 2021
The performer was also following in the footsteps of a certain sports star who has spiced up first pitches with gymnastics.
.@Simone_Biles getting fancy with her #Astros first pitch. Love it! #USApic.twitter.com/bPW43fX5SZ
— Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) July 4, 2016
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.