The Sims launches shop with official merchandise

The Sims

The Sims has announced the opening of its new shop, where Simmers can buy official merch.

From today (November 21), fans of the popular life-simulation game franchise can purchase branded clothing and accessories "inspired by The Sims iconography of the past and present", as well as an adorable Freezer Bunny plushie.

Products range from T-shirts carrying the famous Plumbob and the iconic phrase "Sul sul" to various enamel pins, including one of a Simoleon symbol (representing the in-game currency of the series).

The Sims

The Sims

Related: Best Sims 4 Kits

Other items being sold include long- and short-sleeved shirts and a matching hoodie and sweatsuit set.

The store aims to be inclusive, with products shipping globally and being available in unisex and size-inclusive options.

The Sims Shop can be visited at shopthesims.com.

Updates for the shop are expected. Anyone who signs up can be kept up-to-date on the latest products being sold.

The Sims

Related: The Sims 4 Black Friday sale begins

Elsewhere, The Sims 4 is preparing to launch its latest expansion For Rent, which lets Sims become landlords, introduces the Residential Rental lot type (allowing for multiple apartments on the same lot), and features the Southeast Asian-inspired world of Tomarang.

It's out on Thursday, December 7 on the usual platforms.

For The Sims 4, For Rent rounds off the year of 2023, which has also included the releases of Growing Together and Horse Ranch as well as the return of Stuff Packs in the form of Home Chef Hustle.

The Sims 4 is available on December 7 on PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.

You Might Also Like