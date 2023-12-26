'The Simpsons' makes fun of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football scandals in latest episode

"The Simpsons" has never been afraid to poke fun at trending topics, and the long-running Fox TV program proved that again on Sunday when its latest episode took aim at cheating scandals U.S. sports.

Among the controversies included in Sunday's episode — titled, "Do the Wrong Thing" — was Jim Harbaugh and Michigan's numerous scandals this season. The episode centers on Homer and Bart cheating in myriad sports such as cornhole, disc golf and "face-and slapping championships." Lisa also is accepted into the prestigious University of Springfield Camp (USC) after Marge doctored her scholarship application, mirroring the scholarship scandal in which USC was a central figure.

And, although he was mentioned only briefly, Harbaugh was featured at the end of the episode when Bart decides to take on a teaching role for "Intro to Cheating 101" at the “Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance.”

And Bart Simpson is now teaching "Intro to Cheating 101" at the Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance. pic.twitter.com/2rH626QPso — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

"Students, look to your left. Look to your right," Bart says. "Those are the people that you'll be cheating off of."

Of course, Harbaugh has been at the center of two off-field controversies this season. The first saw him suspended for the first three games of the season for reportedly misleading NCAA investigators about his role in recruiting during the 2020 COVID-19 dead period. That has caused the organization to level a Level I charge against him.

More recently, Harbaugh's football team has been mired in a sign-stealing scandal that resulted in the football coach's suspension for the last three regular-season games (though he returned to coach against Iowa in the Big Ten championship game). Harbaugh faced his second suspension of the season not from the NCAA, but the Big Ten, for violating the conference's sportsmanship guidelines.

Though Harbaugh wasn't directly implied to have participated in the cheating, former staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have orchestrated a wide-reaching sign-stealing scandal in which numerous people attended opposing teams' games and electronically recorded their signs, committing numerous NCAA infractions in the process.

Of course, Harbaugh and Michigan weren't the only sports entities "The Simpsons" made fun of in the episode. The show also made fun of USC and its involement in the scholarship scandal; the Houston Astros; New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick; and cyclist Lance Armstrong. Using some help from Dan Patrick, the program also made fun of a current sports climate that includes LIV Golf and "face-slapping championships."

Here are some of the clips from the show:

Dan Patrick guested on The Simpsons to call competitive rock-skipping on the Trucker Hat Sports Network, which also features LIV Pickleball and barrel-scraping. pic.twitter.com/uaLzxXrqwe — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Ken Marino's Dean Belichick: "It may surprise you to learn that this institution has a proud history of embracing cheating. After all, this is University of Springfield Camp: USC!" pic.twitter.com/SSp0Q7XvFz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

"This is the world we live in! Taxpayers hide money from the IRS, dating profiles are nothing but lies, and right now, the Houston Astros are dreaming up ways to cheat that would blow your mind." pic.twitter.com/ySWN45HjUt — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

Either way, it appears Harbaugh and Michigan's scandals are prevalent enough that they have transcended college football. That is unlikely to change, regardless of how the Wolverines' 2023 season ends.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'The Simpsons' makes fun of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football scandals