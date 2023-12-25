‘The Simpsons’ take hilarious shot at Michigan and Jim Harbaugh

The allegations of illegal sign-stealing against Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team were the talk of college football for the latter half of the 2023 season. While things have died down on that front, most people outside Ann Arbor still feel the story isn’t over and are waiting for the NCAA to make a ruling.

In a case of art imitating life, the long-running TV show ‘The Simpsons,’ threw some shade Harbaugh’s way. The show is in its 35th season and has been known for taking shots at public figures and even predicting future events. In the latest episode entitled, Do the Wrong Thing, Homer and Bart Simpson cheat at a variety of everyday sports like cornhole and disc golf.

The University of Springfield Camp referred to as “USC” is led by “Dean Belichick”. He says that USC “has a proud history of embracing cheating” and “Here at USC, we decided to own cheating.”

Other references are made toward various teams and specific players including the Houston Astros, but it’s the jab at Harbaugh that got our attention. The episode ends with Bart accepting a position teaching “Intro to Cheating 101” which will be taught at the “Jim Harbaugh Center for Competitive Imbalance.”

The Simpsons are undefeated. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CJIYEv4lqK — Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) December 25, 2023

The Simpsons has always been a cutting-edge show, however, Wolverine fans may have a hard time finding the humor in the jab. But Ohio State fans will no doubt get a chuckle at the expense of the Michigan head coach.

