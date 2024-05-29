Simpson scores Memorial Day win at Davenport Speedway

For the first time in 20 years, stock car racing was held at the Davenport Speedway on Memorial Day. Despite threatening weather all around the racetrack, fans were treated to fast cars, rainbows, and a rollover.

The event was originally scheduled for Friday, May 24, but was rained out. The racing program was highlighted by the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing East Series. Also on the agenda were IMCA Modifieds racing for a spot in the Fast Shafts All-Star invitational and $1,000-to-win.

Chad Simpson of Mt. Vernon, Iowa, walked away with the winner’s share of the Malvern Bank East Series money.

Luke Pestka started the feature on the pole and led the first eight laps. Defending series champion Chad Holladay was next to hold the top spot. He led laps nine through 20.

On the twenty-first lap, Holladay slipped on the edge of turn two, giving Simpson the opening he needed to take the lead. Simpson would lead the remaining laps for the win, his first Malvern Bank victory of the year.

Derrick Stewart would also pass Holladay and finish second. Luke Goedert placed fourth while Justin Kay rounded out the top five.

Late model heat race wins went to Pestka, Goedert, and Dave Eckrich. Jason Hahne won the B-Main. Chad Holladay set the pace in qualifying with a lap of 14.059 seconds.

Matt Werner won the IMCA Modified feature and is credited with leading all 25 laps.

Spencer Diercks started in the row behind Werner and followed him to the front. Diercks hounded the leader lap after lap and even got beside Werner late in the race. However, his efforts to take the lead allowed Joel Rust to close in and pull a slide job on Spencer in the final corner to steal away a second place finish. Diercks held on to finish third. Chris Zogg took fourth and Eric Barnes fifth.

Shane Paris grabbed his first victory at Davenport this year in SportMod action. The 15 lap main saw three different leaders. Kevin Rasdon jumped out to the early lead after starting on the pole. Perry Gellerstedt took the number one spot on lap five, but was under attack by Logan Veloz. While Gellerstedt and Veloz battled for the lead Shane Paris drove past both cars to take the point.

Once in front, Paris could not be caught. Veloz would have to settle for second. Dakota Cole raced to a third place finish. Gellerstedt and Kevin Goben rounded out the top five.

Daniel Wauters captured the win in an action-filled Hobby Stock feature. There were three caution flags in the first two laps. The next stoppage was a red flag for a Logan Gustaf rollover in turn one. The driver exited the car without serious injury.

When the race resumed, the battle was for second place. That position would go to Cody Staley. Luke Phillips took third, ahead of Randy LaMar and Jordan Miles.

Exciting dirt track stock car racing action returns Friday, May 31, with racing in all six weekly classes. It will also be “throwback concession night” at Davenport Speedway.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

May 27, 2024 –

MALVERN BANK SLMR EAST SERIES (26 entries):

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 25-Chad Simpson[6]; 2. 43-Derrick Stewart[7]; 3. 32C-Chad Holladay[4]; 4. 44-Luke Goedert[5]; 5. 15K-Justin Kay[8]; 6. 58-Dave Eckrich[10]; 7. 32G-Curtis Glover[9]; 8. 10T-Jeff Tharp[15]; 9. 38T-Dylan Thornton[19]; 10. 07-Matt Ryan[11]; 11. 29-Spencer Diercks[16]; 12. 99-Luke Pestka[1]; 13. 56-Andy Eckrich[13]; 14. 76H-Jason Hahne[17]; 15. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[20]; 16. 20-Zach Less[12]; 17. 15C-Curt Schroeder[18]; 18. 33-Nick Marolf[2]; 19. 42-Fred Remley[21]; 20. 22-Charlie McKenna[3]; 21. 44W-David Webster[22]; 22. (DNS) 25B-Bryan Klein

Preadator Trailers B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 76H-Jason Hahne[2]; 2. 15C-Curt Schroeder[1]; 3. 38T-Dylan Thornton[3]; 4. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[5]; 5. 42-Fred Remley[6]; 6. 44W-David Webster[7]; 7. 18-Ty Webster[4]; 8. 9G-Anthony Guss[9]; 9. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[8]; 10. 56S-Chris Spieker[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Luke Pestka[2]; 2. 07-Matt Ryan[1]; 3. 15K-Justin Kay[3]; 4. 33-Nick Marolf[5]; 5. 32C-Chad Holladay[6]; 6. 99D-Darrel DeFrance[7]; 7. 42-Fred Remley[8]; 8. 76H-Jason Hahne[4]; 9. 56S-Chris Spieker[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Luke Goedert[2]; 2. 20-Zach Less[1]; 3. 22-Charlie McKenna[5]; 4. 15C-Curt Schroeder[7]; 5. 18-Ty Webster[9]; 6. 25B-Bryan Klein[4]; 7. 38T-Dylan Thornton[3]; 8. 56-Andy Eckrich[6]; 9. 9G-Anthony Guss[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Dave Eckrich[1]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson[6]; 3. 32G-Curtis Glover[3]; 4. 29-Spencer Diercks[2]; 5. 43-Derrick Stewart[5]; 6. 10T-Jeff Tharp[4]; 7. 44W-David Webster[8]; 8. 79-Nathan Balensiefen[7]

Qualifying A: 1. 32C-Chad Holladay, 00:14.059[23]; 2. 56-Andy Eckrich, 00:14.361[7]; 3. 25-Chad Simpson, 00:14.367[15]; 4. 33-Nick Marolf, 00:14.424[21]; 5. 22-Charlie McKenna, 00:14.452[5]; 6. 43-Derrick Stewart, 00:14.512[10]; 7. 76H-Jason Hahne, 00:14.535[24]; 8. 25B-Bryan Klein, 00:14.590[11]; 9. 10T-Jeff Tharp, 00:14.606[19]; 10. 15K-Justin Kay, 00:14.621[9]; 11. 38T-Dylan Thornton, 00:14.642[13]; 12. 32G-Curtis Glover, 00:14.696[20]; 13. 99-Luke Pestka, 00:14.702[1]; 14. 44-Luke Goedert, 00:14.765[18]; 15. 29-Spencer Diercks, 00:14.782[4]; 16. 07-Matt Ryan, 00:14.805[16]; 17. 20-Zach Less, 00:14.885[26]; 18. 58-Dave Eckrich, 00:14.936[3]; 19. 99D-Darrel DeFrance, 00:15.024[25]; 20. 15C-Curt Schroeder, 00:15.035[8]; 21. 79-Nathan Balensiefen, 00:15.351[6]; 22. 42-Fred Remley, 00:15.369[17]; 23. 9G-Anthony Guss, 00:15.423[14]; 24. 44W-David Webster, 00:15.437[22]; 25. 18-Ty Webster, 00:15.655[2]; 26. (DNS) 56S-Chris Spieker, 00:15.655

IMCA MODIFIEDS – WANGELIN’S AUTO (21 entries)

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Werner[4]; 2. 26J-Joel Rust[11]; 3. 21-Spencer Diercks[6]; 4. 9Z-Chris Zogg[10]; 5. 1-Eric Barnes[3]; 6. 1JR-Ben Chapman[5]; 7. 33J-Joe Huenefeld[8]; 8. 99M-Charlie Mohr[7]; 9. 3-Dustin Smith[12]; 10. 77X-Austin Kuehl[9]; 11. 44X-Blaise Lewis[14]; 12. 2X-Patrick Moore[13]; 13. 53-Matt Stein[17]; 14. 8C-Michael Claeys[19]; 15. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]; 16. 9G-Rob Guss[16]; 17. 98-Jacob Snyder[20]; 18. 57-Andrew Hamburg[18]; 19. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[15]; 20. 15-Paul Howard[21]; 21. B1-Jeff Larson[1]

Heat 1 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 3-Dustin Smith[2]; 2. 1JR-Ben Chapman[5]; 3. 21-Spencer Diercks[6]; 4. 33J-Joe Huenefeld[7]; 5. 2X-Patrick Moore[4]; 6. 9G-Rob Guss[1]; 7. 8C-Michael Claeys[3]

Heat 2 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 99M-Charlie Mohr[2]; 2. 77X-Austin Kuehl[4]; 3. 9Z-Chris Zogg[6]; 4. B1-Jeff Larson[3]; 5. 44X-Blaise Lewis[7]; 6. 53-Matt Stein[5]; 7. 98-Jacob Snyder[1]

Heat 3 – Top 4 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 26J-Joel Rust[1]; 2. 93-Matt Werner[4]; 3. 5D-Bob Dominacki[2]; 4. 1-Eric Barnes[3]; 5. 37-Steve Gustaf Sr[6]; 6. 57-Andrew Hamburg[5]; 7. 15-Paul Howard[7]

IMCA SPORTMODS – D&K HOME PRODUCTS (16 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 17C-Shane Paris[8]; 2. 43LV-Logan Veloz[5]; 3. 18C-Dakota Cole[4]; 4. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[2]; 5. 4G-Kevin Goben[7]; 6. 22R-Kevin Rasdon[1]; 7. CB25-Chris Burke[9]; 8. 51-Mike Clausen[3]; 9. 39R-Rance Powell[12]; 10. 71J-Justin Schroeder[10]; 11. 97-Josh Geigle[11]; 12. 11J-Trey Jacobs[6]; 13. 4P-Phoenix Blakely[14]; 14. 22S-Colin Schirmer[13]; 15. (DNS) 16-Joel Payne; 16. (DNS) 08-Tyler Carroll

Heat 1 – Top 5 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 51-Mike Clausen[3]; 2. CB25-Chris Burke[2]; 3. 43LV-Logan Veloz[6]; 4. 11J-Trey Jacobs[5]; 5. 71J-Justin Schroeder[8]; 6. 97-Josh Geigle[7]; 7. 22S-Colin Schirmer[4]; 8. 16-Joel Payne[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Redraw (8 Laps): 1. 17C-Shane Paris[5]; 2. 4G-Kevin Goben[2]; 3. 18C-Dakota Cole[4]; 4. 22R-Kevin Rasdon[6]; 5. 39-Perry Gellerstedt[7]; 6. 39R-Rance Powell[1]; 7. 4P-Phoenix Blakely[8]; 8. (DNS) 08-Tyler Carroll

IMCA HOBBY STOCK – THEISEN’S HOME & FARM (12 entries)

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. H2O-Daniel Wauters[2]; 2. 55-Cody Staley[8]; 3. 33-Luke Phillips[4]; 4. 4R-Randy LaMar[1]; 5. 4-Jordan Miles[7]; 6. 82-Logan Clay[10]; 7. IB25-Shane Richardson[11]; 8. 4M-Karter Miles[6]; 9. 55J-Jordan Patz[5]; 10. 7M-Justin Morhardt[3]; 11. 5-Kaden Staley[9]; 12. 86-Logan Gustaf[12]

Heat 1 – Top 5 Redraw (6 Laps): 1. 4R-Randy LaMar[4]; 2. H2O-Daniel Wauters[6]; 3. 82-Logan Clay[2]; 4. 55-Cody Staley[3]; 5. 55J-Jordan Patz[5]; 6. IB25-Shane Richardson[1]

Heat 2 – Top 5 Redraw (6 Laps): 1. 4-Jordan Miles[2]; 2. 5-Kaden Staley[1]; 3. 4M-Karter Miles[4]; 4. 33-Luke Phillips[6]; 5. 7M-Justin Morhardt[5]; 6. 86-Logan Gustaf[3]

