Simpson breaks 2 records, boys take 2nd

May 29—Hungry Horse News

Malaki Simpson broke two state records and the boys track team was less than two points away from a state A title in as they took second to Corvallis. The Blue Devils had 68.8 points, the Wildcats 67. The girls team took seventh.

Simpson, a senior, won the 100 meters with a time of 10.74 and the 200 meters in 21.67. Freshman Banyon Johnston won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet even.

The team also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:25.20. It was run by Jadon Persinger, Quinn Clark, Simpson and Jack Phelps. The Wildcats also took second in the 4x100 relay with a 42.74.

Other notable performances included Phelps, who took fourth in the 400 with a 50.52. Kai Golan took sixth in the 200 with a 22.5. Lane Voermans was fourth in the shot put with a 52-1.5 and second in the discus with a 166-8.

Oliver Kress was fifth in the pole vault with a 12-6.

Notable girls performances included Soli Bullemer in the pole vault. She cleared 11 feet, good enough for second and a personal record. Teammate Emma McAllister cleared 10-6, to take third. Bullemer also took second in the triple jump with a 35-5.5 and Courtney Hussion just missed the podium in the long jump, taking seventh with a 16-5.

Ally Sempf was seventh in the 200 with a 25.96.