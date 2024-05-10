Simonson homers as Vikings top USC

May 9—The Hayfield baseball team beat United South Central (4-8 overall) 11-1 in five innings in Hayfield Thursday.

Hunter Simonson had a homer and two RBIs for the Vikings (11-5 overall).

Hayfield pitching: Ben Nelson (W) 5 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 1 ER, 4 K

Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe, 1-for-2, RBI, 2 R; Aidan Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R; Eric Bermea, 3-for-4, double, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Nelson, 2-for-3, RBI; Corbin Krueger, 3-for-3, double, RBI; Hunter Simonson, 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Nic Larson, 1-for-1, double, 2 RBIs, R