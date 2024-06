Simone Manuel earns an individual race at the Olympics, winning the 50 freestyle at US trials

Simone Manuel reacts after winning the Women's 50 freestyle finals Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the US Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Simone Manuel earned an individual race at the Olympics on the final night of the U.S. swimming trials, winning the 50-meter freestyle Sunday night.

Coming back from overtraining syndrome, which hampered her preparations leading up to the Tokyo Games, Manuel won the frantic dash from one end of the pool to the other in 24.13 seconds.

She looked a bit surprised when she saw the "1" beside her name on the scoreboard, pumping her fist emphatically. She kept shaking her head as she walked across the deck.

“I wasn't feeling real confident after last night,” said Manuel, who was only the fourth-fastest qualifier in the semifinals, nearly a half-second behind Gretchen Walsh. “I spent a lot of time watching races where I won. I wanted to channel that Simone because I know I'm a winner.”

She had already clinched a spot at her third Olympics on the 4x100 freestyle relay, but now she's got an event all to herself.

Manuel will try to add to an already impressive resume, highlighted by becoming the first Black female swimmer to win an individual gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

She was a huge star at those Olympics, winning two golds and two silvers overall.

But Manuel's time began to slip ahead of the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games. After she stunningly failed to qualify in the 100 freestyle, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with overtraining syndrome.

Manuel bounced back to earn a spot in the 50 freestyle, but she didn't qualify for the final at the Olympics. Her only medal was a bronze anchoring the 4x100 free relay.

After the games, Manuel was ordered by her doctor to shut down all physical activity until her body healed. She finally returned to the pool in early 2023, but didn't event attempt to qualify for the world championships that summer.

But a move to Arizona, where she trained under Michael Phelps' longtime coach Bob Bowman began to pay dividends.

Now, she's got another Olympic race to show for it.

___

