Simone Manuel, Bobby Finke look Paris-ready. Yet watch out for the kid from Noblesville.

A U.S. Olympic Trials that changed the sport of swimming closed a nine-day run Sunday night at Lucas Oil Stadium with two events befitting the spectacle of it all.

Veterans Simone Manuel and Bobby Finke signaled their readiness for the Paris Olympics. Yet watch out for Luke Whitlock, that kid from Noblesville.

Manuel won the 50-meter freestyle for a third successive trials, finishing in 24.13 seconds with a surge over the closing 10 meters. Gretchen Walsh, top qualifier in 24.06, was second in 24.15.

Abbey Weitzel was third in 24.26 and Torri Huske fourth in 24.33.

Finke, defending Olympic champion in the 1,500 freestyle, won decisively in 14:40.28, a national championships record and No. 2 in the world this year. Finke came to Indianapolis 14th in the world so far.

David Johnston held on against the hard-charging Whitlock for the second Olympic berth. Johnston, ahead by nearly two seconds with 100 meters left, clocked 14:52.74.

Whitlock’s final 50 meters was timed in 27.74, fastest in the field, and he finished in 14:53.00. The 18-year-old, representing Fishers Area Swimming Tigers, was already on the Olympic team from second place in the 800 freestyle.

Whitlock's trials: fifth in 400 freestyle, second in 800 freestyle, third in 1,500 freestyle.

He will be one of a record six swimmers from Indiana high schools making the Olympic team. There had been some doubt there would be enough roster space for Blake Pieroni, who was sixth in the 200 freestyle, but his spot was secured on the final night.

Indiana swimmers qualifying were Drew Kibler, Aaron Shackell and Alex Shackell, all of Carmel; Lilly King, Evansville; Pieroni, Chesterton, and Whitlock.

