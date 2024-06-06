Simone Inzaghi’s agent: “In my opinion, he will stay at Inter till 2037”

Speaking to journalists via La Gazzetta dello Sport outside Viale della Liberazione, Simone Inzaghi’s agent Tullio Tinti offered a couple of jokes and remarked that the manager would continue in Inter till 2037. He said: “We are talking, in my opinion he will remain at Inter until 2037! We are only at start, there is good will from everyone, there is work to do. Positive first meeting? Always positive. No timing, we will talk.”

Inzaghi’s agent was present in the Inter headquarters today to negotiate the primary details of his client’s potential extension. The Nerazzurri want to reward their manager with a new contract with a higher salary for helping them win the Scudetto by a comfortable margin.

The club are expected to offer a contract until 2027 for €6.5 million to Inzaghi and he will sign it soon to focus on the transfer market ahead of the new season.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN