Simone Fontecchio with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz) with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 11/27/2023
Simone Fontecchio (Utah Jazz) with a 2 Pt vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 11/27/2023
The Pelicans are in the midst of a five-game losing streak as Williamson and fellow star Brandon Ingram struggle to co-exist on the floor.
Jason Pierre-Paul made his debut with the New Orleans Saints last week, but was sent back to their practice squad.
Don't let the Bills' mediocre record trick you into thinking Josh Allen isn't playing well. He's doing everything he can, and Buffalo just can't get across the finish line.
Having Gray in the fold puts the Cardinals in position to further revamp their rotation this winter. Will they follow through?
The Vikings have a Week 13 bye, which gives Jefferson extra time to heal.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Frank Reich went 1-10 in 11 games with the Panthers.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
With the Dodgers in 2023, Jason Heyward turned in his best offensive season since 2020.
Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).
Garrett said Sunday that he felt a pop in his shoulder while playing the Broncos.
Is Rodgers worried about the job security of his head coach and general manager? And if he is, could that be playing a part in why he’s pushing so hard to return to this sunken season?
Will the SEC get a spot at the table if the Bulldogs don't win on Saturday?
The Jaguars and Texans square off in a game that could have massive playoff implications in the AFC.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
The Steelers haven't had 400 offensive yards since 2020, when Ben Roethlisberger was leading the team.
Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones after an ugly first half against the Giants.
Follow all the action on Saturday as the college football regular season wraps up.
Eight teams still have a realistic shot to make the College Football Playoff.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.