Simone Biles Wins Record 9th U.S. Championship on Cusp of 2024 Paris Olympics: 'Aging Like Fine Wine'

The 27-year-old will next compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials, along with 13 other gymnasts who all hope to earn a ticket to the Paris Olympics

Simone Biles is a national champion — for the ninth time!

The most decorated gymnast of all time picked up five more medals — including all-around champion — at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth on Sunday, June 2.

Biles, 27, led the way by a significant margin throughout the competition, and finished with a dominant two-day total of 119.750 and with golds in every apparatus: floor, vault, beam and uneven bars.

Skye Blakely, 19, came in second, nearly six points behind Biles at 113.850. Kayla DiCello, 20, took third. Suni Lee, 21, and Jordan Chiles, 23, finished fourth and fifth.

After the competition, Biles took to another podium to answer questions about her readiness for the Paris Olympics.

"It took a lot mentally and physically to just trust my gymnastics again and most importantly trust myself," Biles said. "I think that was the hardest part after Tokyo is I didn't trust myself to do gymnastics."

She added, "Now, having gone to two Olympics, each one gets a little bit more stressful because I know exactly what to expect. I know exactly what I expect from myself."

In addition to the awards ceremony, the national team — who will compete for spots on Team USA in Paris — were selected. Besides Biles, DiCello, Blakely, Lee and Chiles, they include Jade Carey, Dulcy Caylor, Eveylynn Lowe, Zoey Molomo, Hezly Rivera, Joscelyn Roberson, Simone Rose, Tiana Sumanasekera and Leanne Wong.

Shilese Jones, 21, who withdrew on Friday from the competition with a shoulder injury, also made the national team, as did Kaliya Lincoln, 18. Both petitioned USA Gymnastics for a waiver to compete at the U.S. Olympic Trials from June 27-30 in Minneapolis.

As for Biles, if she makes the Olympic team following trials, she’ll become the first American woman to make three Olympic gymnastics teams since Dominique Dawes.

“I use the phrase ‘aging like fine wine,’ ” Biles said. “It’s just getting better and better. We’ll see. Hopefully we get to ride this out for the rest of the year.”



