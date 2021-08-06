Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles welcomed home from Olympics with parade in Houston

Simone Biles got plenty of support from fans upon returning from the Tokyo Olympics. Biles was greeted by cheering fans in Houston after her plane touched down Thursday. Fans also turned out to throw Biles a parade after she landed.

Biles — and teammate Jordan Chiles — waved to fans, who lined up on the side of the road to express their gratitude to both members of Team USA Gymnastics.

BACK FROM TOKYO!🇺🇸 A parade was held in Texas for Olympian Simone Biles after returning from Tokyo, Japan. https://t.co/qMCrrcfKr9 pic.twitter.com/9lpkagnCNS — News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 6, 2021

Following the parade, Biles showed up at Houston Texans training camp to cheer on her boyfriend, cornerback Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles won two medals at Tokyo Olympics

Biles' experience in Tokyo did not go how she expected. Shortly after getting to Tokyo, Biles developed the "twisties," a phenomenon where a gymnast loses their spatial awareness while in the air. Biles pulled out of multiple events due to the issue.

Despite her bout with the "twisties," Biles took home two medals at the Toyko Olympics. She won a silver medal in the team artistic all-around, and won a bronze medal in the balance beam.

Simone Biles was welcomed home with a parade after the Olympics. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

