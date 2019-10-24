Simone Biles adds special twist to her first pitch at Game 2 of the World Series

Gymnast Simone Biles performs a flip after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday in Houston. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Simone Biles kicked off Game 2 of the World Series in a way that only she could.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and Houston-area native threw out the first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday night, and she added her own special move to the throw.

Dear Gymnastics Code of Points,



When does this become the 'Biles' on the pitcher's mound?@Simone_Biles x #WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/IK5f1R19b7 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) October 24, 2019

Biles is fresh off picking up her 24th and 25th World Championship medals earlier this month in Germany, breaking the record for total medals set by Belarus’ Vitaly Scherbo in the 1990s. She’s now preparing for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer, where she’ll attempt to add even more accolades to her already historic athletic career.

While she’s no stranger to success and has thrown out a first pitch before — Biles broke out a similar move for an Astros game in 2016 before the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro — the 22-year-old was still a bit nervous taking the mound on Wednesday night.

“Gymnastics is the only sport I’ve ever done, so when it comes to anything else, I’m literally terrified,” Biles said before the pitch, via NBC Sports. “So I get more nervous doing this stuff than competing, which is really weird. So, yeah, hopefully I don’t end up on celebrity fails.”

Clearly, she had nothing to worry about.

