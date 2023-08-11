Simone Biles supports husband at Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers preseason game

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles showed up at the Cincinnati Bengals' first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers Friday night.

Biles was there to support her husband, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, who signed with the team in May as a free agent.

Biles and Owens married in April.

Biles is less than a week removed from her triumphant return to gymnastics. She dominated the U.S. Classic on Saturday where she ended a full five points clear of the runner-up. Despite her success, she isn't saying whether she'll make a push for the Olympics next year in Paris.

