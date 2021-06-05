Simone Biles In Extreme Slow Motion Is Something Else

Simone Biles appears to defy gravity in slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor.

Here’s how the reigning Olympic and world champion looked in real-time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday:

Simone Biles closes out night 1 on top of the leaderboard after a powerhouse of a performance on floor. 💥@Simone_Biles // #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/tsmDapx1KP — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 5, 2021

And here’s the greatest gymnast of all time slowed down:

Simone Biles, in extreme slow motion. pic.twitter.com/d43PPTg87O — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 5, 2021

Wow.

Timothy Burke shared the video on Twitter early Saturday. It’s gone viral, garnering almost half a million views — and heaps of praise for Biles:

She's super human. — Quinn Leone (@QuinnLeone4) June 5, 2021

They need to find her a place in the MCU. As herself. — I am Skipper's Human (@SkipperIsMyDog) June 5, 2021

This makes even less sense to me in slow motion how is this possible — hogling (@LezBruss) June 5, 2021

Don't wanna start any arguments, but we might be witnessing the best athlete any of us have ever seen. My goodness. 💪💪💪🔥🔥🔥 — Scott Wilson (@RScottWilson) June 5, 2021

I know the floor has spring to it, but damn.... she could literally jump into a basketball hoop feet first. — Kyle Jahner (@kylejahner) June 5, 2021

