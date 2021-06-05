Simone Biles In Extreme Slow Motion Is Something Else

Lee Moran
·Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
Simone Biles appears to defy gravity in slow-motion footage of one of her moves on the floor.

Here’s how the reigning Olympic and world champion looked in real-time at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday:

And here’s the greatest gymnast of all time slowed down:

Wow.

Timothy Burke shared the video on Twitter early Saturday. It’s gone viral, garnering almost half a million views — and heaps of praise for Biles:

