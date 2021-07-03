Simone Biles Shows GOAT Status In Rope-Climbing Bet With NFL Player Boyfriend

Simone Biles has a message for her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, after they both participated in a rope climbing challenge: “Never underestimate a gymnast.”

The five-time Olympic medalist challenged the Houston Texans player to a rope climbing bet in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Simone vs Herself.”

Biles and Owens discuss the terms of their bet in the beginning of the episode, which was published on Facebook earlier this week (though it’s not clear when they filmed it). After Biles corrects the NFL player that he would get “50 bucks” if he won — instead of a foot massage as he suggested — she quickly showed Owens that his terms didn’t really matter after all.

Biles, celebrated as the greatest gymnast of all time, quickly climbs to the top of the rope, handily defeating her boyfriend.

“I had you about three-fourths of the way, I just ... burned out,” Owens quips.

Biles posted a clip of the episode on Instagram on Friday.

“Never underestimate a gymnast,” she wrote in the caption with a laughing emoji. “Nothing like a friendly challenge with your boyfriend.”

Biles told People last month that Owens is “so supportive” of her.

“Even if I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘I’m tired, do I have to go,’ jokingly, he’s like ‘Don’t say that! You can do it, this is your dream!’” she said.

Owens posted a video of Biles on Twitter last month when she won her record seventh national women’s all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

“Can’t get over watching this,” he wrote. ”[You’re] so amazing out there babe!”

Can’t get over watching this ❤️ Your so amazing out there babe! pic.twitter.com/bDVlOLyyO5 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) June 7, 2021

The couple went public with their relationship in August 2020, when Biles posted a photo of the two together with a caption: “It’s just us.”

Story continues

Biles officially secured her spot on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic games after the Olympic Trials last weekend.

The champion, who left the 2016 Olympics with four gold medals, could leave the Tokyo Games, which begin later this month, as the first woman in more than 50 years to win consecutive Olympic titles.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...