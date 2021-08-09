Simone Biles showed her new knotless braids in poolside bikini picture

Photo credit: Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles is currently taking a well-earned break post the 2021 Tokyo games.

On Friday she posted a picture reunited with her mum and dad, who greeted her with the kind of comforting bear hugs that make everything better.

Since then she has been hanging out with her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens and enjoying being a spectator at his training for a change.

Over the past few weeks, Simone has opened up about the pressure she faces when competing in the Olympics.

In an Instagram post she said, "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times."

So, it's heartening to see her being able to take some time off and celebrate those Bronze and Silver medals she took home.

That important R&R included some time by the pool, which also gave us a chance to not only see Simone's super cute pink and yellow tie dye bikini, but to also lust over her new bum-length knotless braids.

When Simone's competing she keeps her hair in her signature short ponytail. There are many rules and regulations around how gymnasts can wear their hair and I guess long hair just isn't practical when you're spinning through the air.

But now she has some time off from tumbling 24/7, Simone is free to experiment with her again and these braids are such a summer mood.

Meanwhile we'll be here watching her best of clips on YouTube.

