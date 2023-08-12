Simone Biles rocks husband Jonathan Owens' jersey at Green Bay Packers preseason NFL game

The queen of gymnastics Simone Biles is in the Queen City for the Green Bay Packers' first preseason game of the 2023 NFL season.

Biles, fresh off her triumphant return to competitive gymnastics less than a week ago, was on the sidelines Friday ahead of the Packers' contest against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Biles was rocking Packers safety Jonathan Owens' jersey.

Owens, who joined the Packers in the offseason and is faring quite well in the secondary during training camp, is Biles' husband.

The two married in April at the Harris County Courthouse and then had a destination wedding May 6 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with friends and family.

Owens and Biles met in March 2020 via social media. Less than a week after their wedding in Mexico, Owens signed with the Packers.

Owens went undrafted out of Division II Missouri Western State University in 2018 and has had a long journey to get to this point.

But a breakout 2022 with the Houston Texans led to a new start in Green Bay.

Biles, who could be a regular around Green Bay this season, also is having a new start of sorts with gymnastics. After taking nearly two years off from the sport, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, has her eyes on the 2024 Olympics.

She is a 19-time world champion and seven-time Olympic medalist.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Simone Biles at Packers vs Bengals game, wears Jonathan Owens jersey