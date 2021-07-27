Simone Biles Reveals What Led to Her Surprising Withdrawal in Team Final originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Simone Biles surprised everyone when she pulled out of the gymnastics team final after struggling to land a vault, but for a short time, the world only knew her departure was due to a medical issue.

Biles later told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that while she feels good physically, things “vary” from an emotional standpoint.

“Physically, I feel good,” the 24-year-old Ohio-native told Kotb exclusively on TODAY after her withdrawal. “Emotionally it varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat.”

Before her withdrawal, Biles had an uncharacteristically poor vault, and she failed to stick the landing. After her vault, she could be seen being evaluated by Team USA trainers.

According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles withdrew due to a medical issue. The organization said she will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions. Biles’ coach wrote to NBC after Biles’ exit, “Physically she is fine. But she is done for the night.”

The U.S. gymnastics team took silver in the women’s team event after Biles withdrew from the competition.

“I’m OK, just super frustrated, but super proud of these girls and now we’re silver medalists,” Biles said. “Something we’ll cherish forever. We hope America still loves us.”

The CEO for the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in a statement applauded Biles’ “decision to prioritize your mental wellness over all else” and offered her “the full support and resources of our Team USA community as you navigate the journey ahead.”

“Simone, you’ve made us so proud. Proud of who you are as a person, teammate and athlete,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

As Biles made her exit from team event, she made sure to stop and give her teammates a message.

Biles told her teammates, “You guys go out there and do what you’ve trained to do. I’m sorry. I love you guys, but you’re going to do just fine. I love you. You guys have trained your whole entire lives for this. It’s fine.”

Competing without Biles, Suni Lee stepped up on the uneven bars and the balance beam. She posted a 15.400, tying her with Belgium’s Nina Derwael for the best score on the uneven bars.

In the balance beam, Lee secured a score of 14.133, the second-best in that event of the competition.

But despite her withdrawal, Simone never left the gym. She stayed on the sidelines, and could be seen cheering on her teammates as they finished the competition without her.