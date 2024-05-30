Simone Biles Returns: How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The country’s top gymnasts will be in Fort Worth this weekend for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. The annual event will see athletes vying not only for a national title but also to get one step closer towards a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team in Paris.

This year’s field will be headlined by two former Olympic champions, including 2016 champ Simone Biles, who is back in competition after dealing with mental health struggles after the 2020 Olympics. The woman who ended up winning the 2020 Olympic All-Around Title, Suni Lee, is also at this year’s nationals, after briefly pausing her elite gymnastics career to compete for Auburn on the collegiate circuit.

Want to watch Simone Biles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships? The four-day competition will air live across NBC, CNBC and Peacock. A subscription to Peacock is just $5.99 a month and gets you a U.S. Gymnastics Championship livestream as well as on-demand replays of the competition.

Here’s what else you need to know about this year’s event.

When Are the U.S. Gymnastics Championships? Date, Time

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships run from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Tickets to the event are still available through VividSeats.com, Stubhub and SeatGeek.

The men kick off the proceedings on Thursday, followed by the women on Friday. The weekend’s competition concludes with the men’s finals on Saturday, and the senior women’s finals on Sunday evening.

How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on TV

Officially dubbed the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships, the national competition is airing live on TV on NBC and CNBC. A basic cable package will let you watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on TV from home.

How to Watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Online

There are also ways to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships online, including ways to stream the event online for free.

How to Watch 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Live: Stream Free Here

Peacock

As mentioned earlier, you can stream the nationals online through Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here for less than $6 and get instant access to the live feed as well as a live “multi-view stream” that shows you all apparatuses in use on one screen.

DirecTV Stream

Want to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships online free without cable? Sign-up for DirecTV Stream, a live streaming service that includes CNBC and NBC as part of its channel offerings. Even better: DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial that you can use now to livestream the U.S. Gymnastics Championships online for free.

Fubo

Want to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on NBC and CNBC? Use a live TV streaming service like fuboTV, which lets you stream NBC and CNBC online without cable. Fubo has a seven-day free trial here that you can use to watch the U.S. Gymnastics Championships online for free. Fubo’s free trial also includes free DVR, so you can record the competition to watch back on-demand later.

Who Is Competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

As mentioned earlier, Simone Biles and Suni Lee — the two most recent Olympic all-around gold medalists — headline the women’s field in Fort Worth. Other women’s contenders include Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, plus two-time world medalist Shilese Jones. Gabby Douglas, the 2012 Olympic champ, pulled out of last month’s Core Hydration Classic, and was expected to be in the arena this weekend, but the athlete pulled out on Thursday, effectively ending her Olympic comeback.

The men’s competition is highlighted by veterans Yul Moldauer and Asher Hong, plus world all-around bronze medalist Fred Richard and two-time world medallist Khoi Young. This year’s event also marks the return of Tokyo 2020 Olympian and 2022 world horizontal bar champion Brody Malone, a two-time U.S. all-around winner.

The medalists and top athletes from the U.S. gymnastics nationals will be invited to the Olympic Team Trial, taking place June 27 to 30 in Minneapolis, where the U.S. Olympic team will be announced.

2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, Senior Men Day 1, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Peacock

Friday, Senior Women Day 1, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Peacock

Saturday, Senior Men Day 2, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Peacock and CNBC

Sunday, Senior Women Day 2, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on Peacock and NBC

