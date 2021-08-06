Simone Biles Makes Stop at Houston Texans Training Camp Upon Return from Tokyo originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After winning two medals at the Tokyo Olympics, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles returned to the states — but couldn’t stay away from the sporting world for too long.

On Friday morning, Biles posted several Instagram stories from the Houston Texans training camp, where her boyfriend Jonathan Owens is preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

The defensive back and gymnast met on the celebrity dating app Raya in March 2020, when Owens admittedly didn’t know of Biles stardom.

“I didn’t know who she was,” Owens told Texas Monthly in June 2021. “I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

In one of the Instagram stories, Biles wrote “mornings with bae 😍” and tagged Owens. She later posted a video of the two athletes smiling.

While he couldn’t watch Biles in Tokyo, Owens supported her throughout the Olympics from the States.

“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Owens hails from St. Louis, Mo., where Biles recently competed in the U.S. Olympic trials — and where she fell in love with a local pizza place.

“back in houston and already missing imo’s,” Biles wrote in a June 29 tweet.

Maybe Biles and Owens will enjoy some Imo’s pizza together soon, considering the St. Louis-style joint sent some pies to her Houston home while she competed in Tokyo.

“To everyone saying we should send @Simone_Biles pizzas, we did shortly after she left for Tokyo,” the company wrote on Twitter. “We sent them to her and @jjowens_3, and they’ll be waiting for her when she lands in Houston. :-)”