Simone Biles Makes History (Again) & There’s Footage of Her Husband’s Reaction

Simone Biles, better known as the most decorated gymnast in history, has broken yet another impressive record.

Just last year, the 27-year-old gymnast made history twice while competing in the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, achieving a record eighth all-around title and becoming the oldest woman ever to win the gymnastics competition. And now, Biles has upgraded to a historic ninth all-around title at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Fortunately, this means that Biles is joining the Team USA trials for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will begin on July 26. joining Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will begins on July 26. Following her victory, Biles told NBC, "Today, it was just getting out there and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris. I couldn't be more proud of how I'm doing this time of the year, just getting that confidence. Over and over, getting myself back in front of the crowd. And just doing what I do in practice."

In addition to securing her ninth U.S. crown, Biles also passed the 60.000 mark for the first time since the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials.

Biles's husband and number-one fan, Jonathan Owens, and a few other family members cheered her on from the audience—and NBC Sports gave fans a glimpse of Owens's reactions as she performed.

As seen in the footage they revealed on social media Owens is very invested in her performance, and he even gives her a standing ovation at the end. A fan commented, "Watching her husband watch her makes me so happy. He’s so tuned in and excited. I love it!"

Simone Biles' husband and mom reacting to her floor routine is EVERYTHING. 🤩#XfinityChamps | 📺 NBC & @peacock pic.twitter.com/MFO6X416d9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 3, 2024

According to the official Olympics website, Biles's coach, Cecile Landi, couldn't be prouder. She told NBC, "She broke the 60. That was a goal of hers. Very happy with her routines, [her] attitude. Everything looked really good."

Landi added, "I'm lucky to be with her every day I'm not saying it's normal, but I think with the amount of work that she does, it's expected and the talent that she has."

The 37-time world and Olympic medalist earned a record 15.800 score on the vault (thanks to her successful Yurchenko double pike), a 14.650 on the uneven bars, a 14.800 on the balance beam and a 15.200 in the final rotation, totaling 60.450. Skye Blakely came in second with 57.050, while Kayla DiCello came in third with 56.850.

I can't wait to see Biles in action at this year's Olympic Games!

