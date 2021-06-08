Tiny Detail On Simone Biles' Leotards Shows She’s The G.O.A.T.
Simone Biles’ leotards at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships included a tiny reminder of her greatness.
The outfits were bedazzled with the image of a goat to show that Biles is, well, the G.O.A.T. — the Greatest (Gymnast) Of All Time.
Check out the goat up close here:
The emblem also appeared on Biles’ shoulder on the second day of the tournament in Forth Worth, Texas, which she dominated to win her record seventh U.S. title on Sunday night.
