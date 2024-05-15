Simone Biles To Lead New Sports Series From Netflix & The International Olympic Committee

Netflix and the International Olympic Committee are partnering on three new sports series: Simone Biles: Rising, Olympic Men’s Basketball and Sprint.

Each show offers viewers unique access behind the scenes of the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024 and are set to premiere this summer and fall and early 2025.

Simone Biles: Rising follows Biles and her return to the Olympic stage after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health. Since then, she’s put in the work rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up and she’s ready for this next stage of competition.

Part 1 will premiere in July ahead of the start of the Paris games. The four-episode series is produced by Religion of Sports in association with the Olympic Channel. Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets and Janey Miller executive produce. Kate Walsh will direct.

Olympic Men’s Basketball is a 6-episode series that will follow potential medal contenders and promising hopefuls in men’s basketball as teams from across the world compete in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 and the qualifying events leading up to it.

The series is produced by Higher Ground Productions (Leave the World Behind, American Symphony), and the Olympic Channel. Executive producers include Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Aaron Cohen and Jason Hehir of Words & Pictures; Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis of Higher Ground Productions. Jake Rogal (The Last Dance) will serve as showrunner of the series which is slated to premiere in early 2025.

Sprint will explore the top sprinters on the road and throughout the 2023 World Championships featuring

Sha’Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles and Shericka Jackson, among others in Season 1 (6 episodes). Season 2 (4 episodes) will continue these athletes’ journeys at the pinnacle of their sport at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 where they will go for gold with the world watching.

Box to Box Films produces in association with the Olympic Channel. Paul Martin, James Gay-Rees and Warren Smith of Box to Box Films executive produce. Season 1 will premiere in July ahead of the start of the Paris games.





