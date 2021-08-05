Simone Biles Just Revealed if She’ll Compete in the Next Olympics After Her ‘Hard’ Time in Tokyo

Ever since the G.O.A.T. wrapped her latest run at the Olympics, fans have been asking the same question: Will Simone Biles retire? Though she’s only 24, it wouldn’t be uncommon for a gymnast of her age to withdraw from the sport for good. But for now, Biles says she’s still “keeping the door open” on competing again.

Biles—who happens to be the most decorated gymnast of all time—ended her journey at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3 after participating in the women’s balance beam final. Just days earlier, the Olympian withdrew from four events to focus on her mental health. Biles explained at the time that the pressure of this year’s Olympic games had affected her ability to perform her routines safely during practice, ultimately leading to her decision to withdraw in an effort to protect herself from injury. But when she returned to the mat on Tuesday, Biles revealed to Today’s Hoda Kotb that she was “happy” to compete one more time on the balance beam, according to Entertainment Tonight. And her comeback was worth the wait: Biles ultimately brought home a bronze medal for Team USA in the event.

“It just felt really amazing,” Biles told Kotb, as per ET. “I’m proud of myself for the way I pushed up and even learned that dismount that I haven’t done up in years and just put up a good set. That’s all I really wanted, I wasn’t expecting to walk away with a medal or anything. I just wanted to go out there, do it for myself and I did.”

The gymnast continued, “I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in and kind of recognize what I’ve done with my career. Because after 2016, I didn’t get to do that,” she said, referring to her participation at the Rio Olympics. When asked whether she’s planning to return to the Olympic games in the future, Biles hinted that she is “keeping the door open” to the possibility.

But Biles wasn’t always so sure that she would even continue to participate during the Tokyo Olympics. “In the beginning, whenever I kept over rotating the dismounts, I was like, yes,” she said, suggesting that she planned on quitting. “But then I was like, ‘I think I can do it and I feel good.’ Like, I know I have a good beam set. And I felt fairly confident.”

That confidence clearly paid off, but it doesn’t mean that Biles still doesn’t have her doubts. The Olympian went on to describe the “overwhelming” feelings she experienced during this year’s Olympic games, telling Kotb, “It feels heavy. It’s like the weight of the world is on your shoulders and I’m very small, so I feel like at times it’s very overwhelming. But whenever you get so overwhelmed and you have triggers, it’s like, I have to focus on my mental well-being and that’s what I did,” she said, referring to her decision to withdraw from several of her Olympic events. “It was hard, working five years for a dream and just having to give it up. It was not easy at all.”

After participating in her final event in Tokyo, Biles took to her Instagram to commemorate her “unique” experience. “Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA,” she captioned her post. “I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful.” The Olympian went on to celebrate her wins, writing, “leaving Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby! 7 time olympic medalist,” she added. Indeed, that’s not too shabby at all.

For more about Simone Biles, check out her 2018 memoir, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance. The New York Times #1 bestseller follows Biles’ life and career, from the field trip in her hometown that introduced her to gymnastics to her first Olympic gold medal in 2016. The book also explores Biles’ relationship with her faith, her time in foster care and the courageous steps she took to become the Olympic champion she is today. “I would hope I would inspire kids everywhere to know that you can do anything you put your mind to,” Biles writes in Courage to Soar.

